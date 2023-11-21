IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal

09:56

A senior U.S. official and sources in the Middle East are telling NBC News that a tentative deal has been reached to release some of the hostages held by Hamas. Andrea Mitchell is joined by retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Steph Twitty and former CIA Director John Brennan to discuss the stability of the deal and the next phase of the Israel-Hamas war. “There is concern that there could be some violations of this deal, and frequently that happens in pauses and ceasefires,” Brennan says. “They're going to be some of these radical extremist elements in the Gaza Strip, they're going to try to undermine the deal by carrying out attacks. This is something that the Israelis have to be prepared to deal with.” Nov. 21, 2023

Play All