Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

More than 10 thousand Palestinians have been killed since Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel one month ago. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Raf Sanchez and former British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott to discuss Netanyahu’s desire to have Israel oversee Gaza security, mounting pressure for a ceasefire and how the war is heightening islamophobia and antisemitism here at home. “I think that from the beginning that was something of a gap between the very firm support for Israel's right and duty to defend itself, kind of come what may, against the outrages of the seventh of October, and a very strong sense, in the street and a lot of big cities throughout America and Britain and France and elsewhere, that the Palestinians had a real grievance and the collective punishment was not the right response for Israel,” Westmacott says. “As time passes, I think that public opinion is going to become, is becoming, less and less tolerant of government policy which is, if you like, apparently unquestioning in its support for Israel. If this is going to be done, this job of dealing with Hamas, it needs to be done quickly.”Nov. 7, 2023