Fmr. Amb. Taylor: Secy. Blinken will urge Lavrov to ‘engage in negotiations’
06:49
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s meeting with Ukraine’s president and foreign minister, and his upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. “Secretary Blinken will be encouraging, urging, the Foreign Minister to engage in negotiations to address some of the issues that the foreign minister and the Russians more broadly have been worried about, have been expressing concern about,” says Taylor. Jan. 19, 2022
