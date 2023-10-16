IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

05:18

Gaza residents choose whether to flee their devastated neighborhoods for humanitarian corridors that still are not open or to stay and risk getting caught in the crossfire. Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and how the Israeli government plans to address the lack of resources in the warzone. “This is the ultimate nightmare for any fighting person. The ultimate nightmare,” Oren tells Andrea about fighting in the Gaza Strip. “So there are no good solutions here,” he adds, “It is a very dark and very painful, agonizing reality.”Oct. 16, 2023

