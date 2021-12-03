Fmr. Amb. McFaul: Biden should lay out ‘credible’ commitments to Ukraine

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss comments from President Biden on his intent to take action if Russia invades Ukraine. With Presidents Biden and Putin expected to talk early next week, McFaul suggests Biden should “be more specific about what those measures are,” lay out “credible” commitments, and hold Putin accountable for his argument that Ukraine is a threat to Russian security. “We need to underscore that this narrative is not acceptable.”Dec. 3, 2021