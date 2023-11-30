Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’

Two more Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas today, the last day of a truce between Hamas and Israel. Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel’s former Ambassador to the UK, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss why the truce was extended for only one day, the possibility of freeing more hostages before midnight and the stakes of Secretary Blinken’s trip to Israel. “It’s up in the air,” Regev says of a possible truce extension. “We have to see two things happen for this pause in the fighting against Hamas for the pause to continue once again. They have to release another eight people, another eight hostages.” “We're waiting for that aid to arrive that will take the total to 10 which is, you know, is in accordance with the agreements with the understandings reached,” he adds.Nov. 30, 2023