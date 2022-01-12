Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the likelihood that Putin invades Ukraine with the 100,000 Russian troops amassed at the border. “It may be that that the Russian people would not go along with with this kind of an attack just to place Vladimir Putin in the ranks of Stalin,” says Ambassador Taylor. “He does make these threats, but he may not have the backing that he needs at home.”Jan. 12, 2022