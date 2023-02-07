IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans 'okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans 'okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, now chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss police brutality and voting rights, issues looming over President Biden’s second State of the Union address. Regarding voting rights legislation, Holder says, “We have to still push for it, but I think we have to be realistic also. I would not expect to see this House, dominated by Republicans, vote in favor of really just, you know, fairness measures in connection with our voting system.” He adds, “Too many in the Republican Party have made peace with the notion that they're going to be a minority party that has majority power, they're okay with getting fewer votes as long as they hold on to the power that they have.”Feb. 7, 2023

