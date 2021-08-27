Fmr. Afghan translator details 'nearly impossible' escape from Kabul with his wife and daughters

Haroon Zarify, a former Afghan translator, joins Andrea Mitchell days after a "nearly impossible" escape from Kabul with his wife and two young daughters. Zarify, a U.S. citizen who lives in Colorado, traveled to Afghanistan in June to help his sick father, before the country fell to the Taliban. He shares that one of his brothers still in Kabul was hurt in the blast on Thursday, and that the rest of his family is "running out of time" to get out.Aug. 27, 2021