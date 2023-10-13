Fmr. Adm. Stavridis: Hamas, Hezbollah are ‘evil creatures of that rotten theocracy in Tehran’

Israeli enforcement have said that they are working to eliminate the threat of terrorists. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, retired Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea to offer his insight on the unfolding Israel-Hamas war and the targeted raids in Gaza “Everything that Hamas did in Israel was deliberate. These were terrorist attacks unleashed against innocent women, children, elderly, babies, nurseries. We have striking evidence of that, sickening evidence of that,” Stavridis said. “We all need to bear in mind, both Hamas in the south and Gaza and Hezbollah in the north are evil creatures of that rotten theocracy in Tehran. Make no mistake, Tehran is pulling the puppet strings here.”Oct. 13, 2023