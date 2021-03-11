Fmr. Acting CDC Director: 'We still could lose thousands of people' if we reopen too quickly

Fmr. Acting CDC Director: 'We still could lose thousands of people' if we reopen too quickly03:50
Former Acting CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the risks of reopening too quickly and how we can contain the virus to reestablish a sense of normalcy this year. "We've seen over the course of the past year, downward trends quickly reverse if states rush to remove the public health restrictions, the restrictions that have been shown to save lives, that we still could lose thousands of people," he said.