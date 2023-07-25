Fmr. Acting AG told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’

Members of the Special Counsel’s office have spoken with former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, who took notes during a late 2020 phone call with former President Trump and then acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen about election fraud claims, as a federal grand jury considers a potential indictment against Trump in connection to alleged efforts to overturn the election. Joyce Vance and Garrett Haake join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “These notes reflect that the acting Attorney General told the former president point blank that he wouldn't use the Justice Department to change the outcome of the election. In other words, the election that President Biden had won,” Vance says. July 25, 2023