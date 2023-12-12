Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The United Nations will meet to discuss intensifying calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens. Andrea Mitchell is joined by former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michèle Flournoy to discuss Israel’s military approach, U.S. aid to Ukraine and the use of A.I. for military purposes across the world. “Israel may destroy Hamas or degrade them seriously, but they're going to lose all international support. That is the real risk here, is that they win the battle and lose the war in becoming, you know, an isolated state,” Flournoy says. On artificial intelligence, she says, “We have the lead on A.I. and all kinds of A.I. areas, particularly those that matter to national security, but we have an innovation adoption problem, meaning the Pentagon and the Government writ large is there were not a good customer we put up so many barriers to the acquisition and integration of new technologies.”Dec. 12, 2023