IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    06:18
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

    05:54

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

    08:40

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

    06:10

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

    03:33

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

    07:06

  • Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens

    05:10

  • Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’

    07:40

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

    06:48

  • White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

    04:40

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

    03:35

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

    11:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

    03:27

  • Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

    03:40

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

    07:15

  • Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

    05:38

  • Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’

    03:02

  • College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses

    02:54

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

06:18

The United Nations will meet to discuss intensifying calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens. Andrea Mitchell is joined by former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michèle Flournoy to discuss Israel’s military approach, U.S. aid to Ukraine and the use of A.I. for military purposes across the world. “Israel may destroy Hamas or degrade them seriously, but they're going to lose all international support. That is the real risk here, is that they win the battle and lose the war in becoming, you know, an isolated state,” Flournoy says. On artificial intelligence, she says, “We have the lead on A.I. and all kinds of A.I. areas, particularly those that matter to national security, but we have an innovation adoption problem, meaning the Pentagon and the Government writ large is there were not a good customer we put up so many barriers to the acquisition and integration of new technologies.”Dec. 12, 2023

  • Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    06:18
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

    05:54

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

    08:40

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

    06:10

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All