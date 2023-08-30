Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC

Hurricane Idalia has inundated much of north central Florida as it continues to move northeast into Georgia and South Carolina. National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan and Crystal River, Florida City Manager Douglas Baber join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the damage and what’s to come as the storm progresses. “It's not gonna have a whole lot of time to weaken,” Brennan says. “So that's why those strong winds are spreading inland so far into places like Georgia and eventually into South Carolina, where we still have hurricane warnings in effect over here on the East Coast.”Aug. 30, 2023