Fletcher: ‘If Hezbollah goes to war with Israel, then Lebanon will take the brunt of the response’

The Israeli Defense Forces issued a 24-hour evacuation notice for civilians in northern Gaza prior to what is expected to be a large ground invasion of the area. Martin Fletcher and former Pentagon and CIA Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash and joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on what an invasion could entail and whether Hezbollah will get involved. “Hezbollah equals Lebanon. We’re talking about Hezbollah, a very strong paramilitary group that is backed by, financed, and armed, and trained by Iran; a proxy army for Iran,” Fletcher tells Andrea. “But they're more than that. Hezbollah is part of the government of Lebanon. There's a big Hezbollah influence in the army of Lebanon. So if Israel strikes Hezbollah, it’s flagging in Lebanon.”Oct. 13, 2023