IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UNRWA’s Juliette Touma: ‘Gaza is being pushed into the abyss’ during ‘exodus’ from northern Gaza

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Fletcher: ‘If Hezbollah goes to war with Israel, then Lebanon will take the brunt of the response’

    10:01
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. D’Esposito: ‘I’m looking for’ a speaker candidate that ‘understands’ what NY Republicans need

    02:50

  • GOP Rep. Austin Scott files to be House speaker

    03:15

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

    04:56

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

    07:03

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Oren: There will be efforts to minimize people in densely populated warzone

    05:19

  • Jewish Council Public Affairs CEO: Bias-motivated violence 'was a crisis long before’ war in Gaza

    04:05

  • Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Hamas’s ‘entire existence’ is ‘eradication of Israel’ and ‘Jewish people’

    03:34

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Refreezing Iranian funds ‘is a great move,’ names Iran as ‘actor behind the scenes’

    03:47

  • Gaza resident describes being 'scared' amid airstrike attacks

    04:51

  • Rep. Mike Gallagher: ‘We have serious business’ and ‘can't be mired in a protracted speaker's race’

    08:09

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’

    06:08

  • John Kirby: ‘There’s no greater priority’ for Biden than ‘safety and security’ of American hostages

    12:10

  • Rep. Mike Turner: ‘We should never lose perspective’ that ‘Hamas is a franchise of Iran’

    07:38

  • Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

    02:17

  • Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

    04:00

  • Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

    02:20

  • Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’

    07:45

  • Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

    03:51

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fletcher: ‘If Hezbollah goes to war with Israel, then Lebanon will take the brunt of the response’

10:01

The Israeli Defense Forces issued a 24-hour evacuation notice for civilians in northern Gaza prior to what is expected to be a large ground invasion of the area. Martin Fletcher and former Pentagon and CIA Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash and joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on what an invasion could entail and whether Hezbollah will get involved. “Hezbollah equals Lebanon. We’re talking about Hezbollah, a very strong paramilitary group that is backed by, financed, and armed, and trained by Iran; a proxy army for Iran,” Fletcher tells Andrea. “But they're more than that. Hezbollah is part of the government of Lebanon. There's a big Hezbollah influence in the army of Lebanon. So if Israel strikes Hezbollah, it’s flagging in Lebanon.”Oct. 13, 2023

  • UNRWA’s Juliette Touma: ‘Gaza is being pushed into the abyss’ during ‘exodus’ from northern Gaza

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Fletcher: ‘If Hezbollah goes to war with Israel, then Lebanon will take the brunt of the response’

    10:01
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. D’Esposito: ‘I’m looking for’ a speaker candidate that ‘understands’ what NY Republicans need

    02:50

  • GOP Rep. Austin Scott files to be House speaker

    03:15

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

    04:56

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

    07:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All