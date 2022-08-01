First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell less than 100 days out from 2022 midterm elections to preview Tuesday primaries in Arizona and Missouri. “There could be a clean sweep of victories for Trump-endorsed candidates here in the state of Arizona,” says Vaughn Hillyard. “This is the first major primary coming out of these public January 6 hearings. There are a lot of national implications that we can take away from several of these races.”Aug. 1, 2022