Fiona Hill: Trump ‘was turning himself essentially into a pretzel' dealing with Putin

Former White House Adviser on Russia and author of "There Is Nothing for You," Fiona Hill joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her experience working for Trump and the former president's intense fascination with Vladimir Putin, recalling the Helsinki press conference where the president sided with the Russian autocrat over his own intelligence agencies. "President Trump was trying to defer to his favorite strong man, to Putin. He didn't want to be shown up in front of Putin, he didn't want to answer the question, and he was turning himself essentially into a pretzel trying to avoid it," says Hill. Oct. 7, 2021