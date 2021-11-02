Fiona Hill: The U.S. needs to push on climate change action, ‘the urgency is very much there’

Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Asia at the National Security Council, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the COP26 Climate summit and the role the U.S. needs to take to make progress on addressing climate change. “Without the United States really pushing, as well as cajoling and pulling everyone along as well, it's very clear that we're not going to make the steps that we need to do, so the urgency is very much there,” says Hill. Nov. 2, 2021