Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the war in Ukraine has influenced a historically neutral Finland to consider joining NATO, after its prime minister said a decision on whether to seek membership will come within weeks. “Usually the support for joining the NATO was between 20 or 30% in my country. Basically overnight, after the attack, it shot up to 50, 60%, even further,” says Hautala. Despite Russia’s threats against Finland pursing membership, Hautala says he believes joining the alliance “would actually go a long way to prevent from any kind of provocation taking place.”April 21, 2022