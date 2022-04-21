IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

    11:49
  • Now Playing

    Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Daniel Yergin: Russia makes an estimated ‘$250 billion’ annually from energy sales to Europe alone

    04:38

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. has ‘a major strategic interest to help the Ukrainians win the battle of Donbas’

    07:36

  • Leon Panetta: "Most important mission right now is to do whatever is necessary" to arm Ukraine for Donbas fight

    08:41

  • Rick Stengel: ‘About 90% of Russians get 90% of their information from state TV and state sources’

    04:00

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: ‘Of all the times not to lift mask restrictions, this is the time not to lift it’

    09:21

  • Billie Jean King: ‘As an athletic,’ winning Battle of the Sexes ‘meant nothing.’ Culturally, ‘it meant everything.’

    06:45

  • John Kirby explains Mariupol’s significance as a ‘major economic port city’ for Ukraine, potential ‘land bridge’ for Russia

    09:01

  • José Andrés: World Central Kitchen team was able to ‘move to another location’ in Kharkiv after missile strike

    05:59

  • Chef José Andrés pledges to work to ensure 'nobody will go hungry' in Ukraine

    06:00

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: Russian Orthodox leader’s support for Putin’s war is ‘disgusting’ and ‘unconscionable’

    07:39

  • Brigitte Amiri: ‘Impossible’ demands of new Kentucky law effectively ‘shut down abortion’ in the state

    06:58

  • Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’

    09:14

  • Trump-supported governors take hard right turn in midterm fights

    10:49

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Since the war started, Europe has paid ‘almost $40 billion’ to Russia for oil, gas

    06:14

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine strikes major warship - ‘a real blow’ to Russian navy, military ‘morale’

    09:56

  • Ron Insana: Decreased unemployment, wages ‘going up,' but inflation is ‘the thing people are noticing’

    06:45

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘We now think that these variants of BA2 are even more infectious than BA2'

    04:13

  • Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

    04:21

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

08:36

Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the war in Ukraine has influenced a historically neutral Finland to consider joining NATO, after its prime minister said a decision on whether to seek membership will come within weeks. “Usually the support for joining the NATO was between 20 or 30% in my country. Basically overnight, after the attack, it shot up to 50, 60%, even further,” says Hautala. Despite Russia’s threats against Finland pursing membership, Hautala says he believes joining the alliance “would actually go a long way to prevent from any kind of provocation taking place.”April 21, 2022

  • Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

    11:49
  • Now Playing

    Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Daniel Yergin: Russia makes an estimated ‘$250 billion’ annually from energy sales to Europe alone

    04:38

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. has ‘a major strategic interest to help the Ukrainians win the battle of Donbas’

    07:36

  • Leon Panetta: "Most important mission right now is to do whatever is necessary" to arm Ukraine for Donbas fight

    08:41

  • Rick Stengel: ‘About 90% of Russians get 90% of their information from state TV and state sources’

    04:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All