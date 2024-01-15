IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key in the caucuses

04:40

The final poll conducted by NBC News, Des Moines Register, and Mediacom ahead of the Iowa caucuses shows former President Donald Trump continuing to hold a commanding lead over his competitors. Mark Murray and Charlie Sykes join Andrea Mitchell to look at the numbers and discuss what to expect from the caucuses. “These numbers could actually be the entire ballgame, given the weather conditions that are out there. And also, do note that caucus contests are always about enthusiasm in the first place,” Mark tells Andrea. “Our poll shows that Donald Trump supporters have the most enthusiasm; 49% are extremely enthusiastic about him. Then behind that is Ron DeSantis, with 23% of his supporters extremely enthusiastic. And then well below that is Nikki Haley at just 9%. And so when we're talking about that race for second place, between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, with Nikki Haley slightly ahead of DeSantis, those enthusiasm numbers can actually make that race for second place even closer than our poll shows.”Jan. 15, 2024

