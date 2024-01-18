Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

The Justice Department has released a long-awaited, nearly 600 page report on the “critical failures” of law enforcement in Uvalde, Texas in their response to a mass school shooting. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), Frank Figliuzzi, Joyce Vance and Anthony Coley to discuss key takeaways from the report. “If you were to sit down and try to draw up a tabletop exercise for shooting, and I've done that throughout my career, you want to inject various failure points. But if you were to write this up as an exercise, it would be laughed at as not credible because there's so much failure. Every single turn, there's a failure and I think the incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame for this.”Jan. 18, 2024