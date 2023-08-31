IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because ‘congress is not doing its job’

02:04

Hurricane Idalia barreled through Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and a storm surge that led to substantial flooding. Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the states are beginning recovery efforts and what the federal government is doing to help. “I'm deeply concerned that because Congress is not doing its job, emergency managers around this country are worried about how this stuff is going to get done when there's no funds available,” Moskowitz said.Aug. 31, 2023

