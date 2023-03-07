IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Federal Reserve could speed up interest rate increases

04:23

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers during Senate testimony that interest rates could continue to increase at a faster rate to tame inflation. CNBC’s Dominic Chu offers insight into the Fed’s decision and when a recession could occur. March 7, 2023

