IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

    06:46

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

    11:13

  • David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

    06:39

  • Shelling 'in and around' Ukrainian nuclear facility could trigger ‘a major release of radioactivity'

    06:37

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Inflation Reduction Act ‘big accomplishments’ are on Medicare and climate

    06:34

  • Dr. Fauci: Monkeypox response must be free of stigmas and ‘bureaucratic hoops’

    09:22

  • Adm. Stavridis: China has Taiwan surrounded by ‘de facto blockade’ following Pelosi

    06:48

  • Sen. Casey: Senate bill is ‘significant investment’ to lower emissions and prescription drug prices

    08:46

  • Dr. Vin Gupta: ‘Colleges, schools, congregate living facilities’ must prepare for monkeypox 

    03:35

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Griner sentence ‘an absolute moral outrage,’ but she has ‘millions’ of supporters

    05:25

  • Jared Bernstein: Economy has recovered pandemic job losses on way toward ‘steady and stabler growth’

    05:17

  • Israel strikes Gaza, with Palestinian militant commander among those killed

    00:33

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Democrats gaining ‘very solid wind’ as midterms approach

    03:13

  • Sen. Bennet: Reconciliation bill tackles ‘trickle down economics’ which have ‘plagued this nation’

    05:02

  • Whelan detained ‘8 hours’ from Moscow, impeding 'consular support' from U.S. embassy, says brother

    10:52

  • ​​WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘Hopeful’ Griner will be detained in Moscow ‘where her team can get to her’

    04:06

  • Garland announces civil rights charges against four officers over Breonna Taylor's death

    02:32

  • Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs

    06:00

  • Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

    07:26

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

01:26

The House Ways and Means Committee tweeted saying “The DC Court of Appeals has just ruled that the law is on our side in seeking Trump’s tax returns. We expect to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately. Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance explains what could happen next.Aug. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

    06:46

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

    11:13

  • David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

    06:39

  • Shelling 'in and around' Ukrainian nuclear facility could trigger ‘a major release of radioactivity'

    06:37

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Inflation Reduction Act ‘big accomplishments’ are on Medicare and climate

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All