Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

Senator Chris Murphy joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russian-American relations, saying that “Vladimir Putin is in a very dangerous corner right now.” He communicated his worry that Putin is “not making sound decisions today as he didn't make a sound decision when he decided to invade.” He also expresses concern that Putin will “move towards a genocidal strategy in which he attacks and kills as many Ukrainian civilians as possible so as to bring Zelenskyy to the negotiating table simply to stop that slaughter of innocents.”March 21, 2022
