FBI Director Wray: Agents 'repeatedly and inexcusably' broke trust in Larry Nassar case
Andrea Mitchell is joined by NBC's Anne Thompson, former Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes, and ESPN investigative reporters John Barr and Dan Murphy as FBI Director Chris Wray testifies on the agency's handling of the Larry Nassar case prior to his term as director, and the steps they're taking in the wake of an Inspector General report finding major faults with that investigation.Sept. 15, 2021