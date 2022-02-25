Father of Trevor Reed, American prisoner inside Russia: ‘We’re concerned about the hold-up’
05:08
Paula and Joey Reed, parents of Trevor Reed, an American prisoner inside Russia, join Andrea Mitchell to share their concern about getting their son home safely amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We believe that all along they wanted to make a trade for some Russian criminals that are in our prisons that have been here for a long time,” says Joey Reed. “We’re just wondering what the holdup is, and now that hold up has led to, you know, there being a war, which now could hamper any efforts to do something like that.”Feb. 25, 2022
