IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

    06:42

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

    05:36

  • Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

    13:55

  • Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

    08:41

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ 'seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

    05:37

  • Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

    06:02

  • Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

    05:09

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

    07:07

  • Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

    04:53

  • Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

    06:50

  • Judge Chutkan ‘clear’ Trump and his team will be ‘accountable’ if they violate new protective order

    08:01

  • John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

    05:17

  • U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

    06:39

  • Americans held in Iran placed on house arrest as part of planned prisoner exchange

    02:16

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Utah man fatally shot by FBI made threats comparable to 'stochastic terrorism'

    03:14

  • Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

    03:53

  • American Bar Association launches task force to remind people ‘their vote is the essence of democracy’

    07:08

  • Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

    06:59

  • China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

    04:22

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

09:24

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has made a name for herself prosecuting RICO cases in Georgia, with her most recent case against former President Donald Trump being her most high profile. Former Dekalb County DA Gwen Keyes Fleming and Lisa Rubin join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss. “She is a very knowledgeable, very tough and experienced prosecutor,” says Keyes Fleming. “And, however this may be wearing on her personally you, will see that she is focused she recognizes the obligation and opportunity that serving as the elected district attorney presents in this moment, and she is not going to let the citizens and residents of Fulton County down”Aug. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

    06:42

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

    05:36

  • Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

    13:55

  • Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

    08:41

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ 'seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

    05:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All