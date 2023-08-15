Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has made a name for herself prosecuting RICO cases in Georgia, with her most recent case against former President Donald Trump being her most high profile. Former Dekalb County DA Gwen Keyes Fleming and Lisa Rubin join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss. “She is a very knowledgeable, very tough and experienced prosecutor,” says Keyes Fleming. “And, however this may be wearing on her personally you, will see that she is focused she recognizes the obligation and opportunity that serving as the elected district attorney presents in this moment, and she is not going to let the citizens and residents of Fulton County down”Aug. 15, 2023