Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday evening in a 98 page document that encompasses his alleged criminal activity beginning the day after the 2020 election all the way through September 2022. It also how this case differs from the criminal indictments Trump faces in Manhattan, Florida and Washington DC. Garrett Haake, Katie Phang, Andrew Weissmann, Chuck Rosenberg, and Lisa Rubin join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss. “The big difference between this and what Jack Smith did is, Jack Smith had unindicted co-conspirators, these are indicted co conspirators, this is holding people to account for what they did,” says Weissmann. “If you think about what the January 6 trials have been, that is holding people to account, who are the foot soldiers. This is so important to the rule of law, because you don't want to just look at the very top, which is Donald Trump, but what about all the enablers? That is really important that they are being held to account.”Aug. 15, 2023