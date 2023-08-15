IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

    13:55
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

    08:41

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

    05:37

  • Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

    06:02

  • Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

    05:09

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

    07:07

  • Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

    04:53

  • Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

    06:50

  • Judge Chutkan ‘clear’ Trump and his team will be ‘accountable’ if they violate new protective order

    08:01

  • John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

    05:17

  • U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

    06:39

  • Americans held in Iran placed on house arrest as part of planned prisoner exchange

    02:16

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Utah man fatally shot by FBI made threats comparable to 'stochastic terrorism'

    03:14

  • Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

    03:53

  • American Bar Association launches task force to remind people ‘their vote is the essence of democracy’

    07:08

  • Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

    06:59

  • China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

    04:22

  • Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

    05:11

  • Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

    08:24

  • Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

    07:17

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

13:55

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday evening in a 98 page document that encompasses his alleged criminal activity beginning the day after the 2020 election all the way through September 2022. It also how this case differs from the criminal indictments Trump faces in Manhattan, Florida and Washington DC. Garrett Haake, Katie Phang, Andrew Weissmann, Chuck Rosenberg, and Lisa Rubin join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss. “The big difference between this and what Jack Smith did is, Jack Smith had unindicted co-conspirators, these are indicted co conspirators, this is holding people to account for what they did,” says Weissmann. “If you think about what the January 6 trials have been, that is holding people to account, who are the foot soldiers. This is so important to the rule of law, because you don't want to just look at the very top, which is Donald Trump, but what about all the enablers? That is really important that they are being held to account.”Aug. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

    13:55
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

    08:41

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

    05:37

  • Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

    06:02

  • Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

    05:09

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

    07:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All