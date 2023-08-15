Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

Fani Willis’ case against Former President Donald Trump is different from the other indictments he faces, especially in size. Tim Heaphy, Andrew Weissman, and Ari Mebler join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss moments mentioned in the indictment including an Oval Office meeting following the election. Prosecutors “go out and they say I'm gonna be tough. I'm gonna be, that's what they're supposed to be. This is a tough and broad case. And I think if you're on the other side of it, you should be scared,” Melber said. Aug. 15, 2023