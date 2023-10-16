Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

For many residents in Gaza, the fate of their missing family members is unknown. Or Gat is among them, whose mother was killed and sister-in-law was kidnapped by Hamas. He joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his niece and her father, who narrowly escaped, and his plea for his family’s safe return. “We want to bring them back and we want women and children first. Anyone that sees this needs to remember this. It's a human thing. It's not a war between two sides,” Gat tells Andrea. “She is looking for her mom and don't know where she is. And actually she actually knows that she was… that she was taken because she was in the situation, they all were taken together. So now after she survived, fortunately thanks to alone, my brother’s bravery.”Oct. 16, 2023