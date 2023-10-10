Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

Hamas took up to 150 people hostage from Israel and brought them into Gaza, now threatening to kill one of them every time Israel hits Gaza civilians without a warning. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Yonatan Zeigen, whose mother could be among the hostages, to discuss how the hostage situation complicates Israel’s military approach, and the desperate search for information among those missing loved ones in Gaza. “I want to call on the Israeli government to negotiate and to bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy. And I really want, longing for information, concrete information and to know that she is there and safe,” Zeigen says. “These agents of death deserve what will happen to them, but they're accomplices here in America, second guessing and trying to apologize for- and literally defending Hamas, defending terror.”Oct. 10, 2023