Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’04:00
Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’02:20
Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’07:45
Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’03:51
Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’08:23
Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’05:06
Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside04:48
Amb. Michael Herzog: Israel will hold Hamas ‘accountable to each and every hostage they have’07:06
'Absolute terror': American living in Israel speaks after relatives were kidnapped03:13
Dennis Ross: ‘I don’t even exclude the possibility that Israel will’ end up reoccupying Gaza06:12
Hamas threatens to start executing hostages01:24
Fmr. CIA head John Brennan: Hamas assault on Israel has ‘been brewing for many, many years’07:12
Mother of Israeli hostages: ‘There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers.’05:43
Israeli emergency responder: 'We need to help these people'04:30
More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel03:22
Jason Furman: Sept. job growth is ‘sustainable,’ won’t put ‘a whole lot more pressure on the Fed’03:56
Although the economy is hot, ‘true test’ will be holiday shopping season, ‘that’s the big key’06:43
FOX Speaker debate would be a ‘horrible mistake,’ ‘family discussions’ not to be aired ‘in public’03:33
Rep. Sherrill: GOP needs leadership that will ‘put the country and our values before the far-right’05:10
Gaetz denounced Biden impeachment effort as unserious at online fundraiser01:45
Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’03:51
Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’08:23
Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’05:06
