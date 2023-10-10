IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

    04:00

  • Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

    02:20

  • Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’

    07:45
  • Now Playing

    Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’

    08:23

  • Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’

    05:06

  • Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside

    04:48

  • Amb. Michael Herzog: Israel will hold Hamas ‘accountable to each and every hostage they have’

    07:06

  • 'Absolute terror': American living in Israel speaks after relatives were kidnapped

    03:13

  • Dennis Ross: ‘I don’t even exclude the possibility that Israel will’ end up reoccupying Gaza

    06:12

  • Hamas threatens to start executing hostages

    01:24

  • Fmr. CIA head John Brennan: Hamas assault on Israel has ‘been brewing for many, many years’

    07:12

  • Mother of Israeli hostages: ‘There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers.’

    05:43

  • Israeli emergency responder: 'We need to help these people'

    04:30

  • More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel

    03:22

  • Jason Furman: Sept. job growth is ‘sustainable,’ won’t put ‘a whole lot more pressure on the Fed’

    03:56

  • Although the economy is hot, ‘true test’ will be holiday shopping season, ‘that’s the big key’

    06:43

  • FOX Speaker debate would be a ‘horrible mistake,’ ‘family discussions’ not to be aired ‘in public’

    03:33

  • Rep. Sherrill: GOP needs leadership that will ‘put the country and our values before the far-right’

    05:10

  • Gaetz denounced Biden impeachment effort as unserious at online fundraiser

    01:45

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

03:51

Hamas took up to 150 people hostage from Israel and brought them into Gaza, now threatening to kill one of them every time Israel hits Gaza civilians without a warning. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Yonatan Zeigen, whose mother could be among the hostages, to discuss how the hostage situation complicates Israel’s military approach, and the desperate search for information among those missing loved ones in Gaza. “I want to call on the Israeli government to negotiate and to bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy. And I really want, longing for information, concrete information and to know that she is there and safe,” Zeigen says. “These agents of death deserve what will happen to them, but they're accomplices here in America, second guessing and trying to apologize for- and literally defending Hamas, defending terror.”Oct. 10, 2023

  • Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

    04:00

  • Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

    02:20

  • Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’

    07:45
  • Now Playing

    Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’

    08:23

  • Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’

    05:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All