IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

    09:22

  • Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

    01:54

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18

  • Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

    02:31

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

  • Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key

    04:40

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

    07:27

  • Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

    07:47

  • Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

    04:34

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

    03:00

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11

  • Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

    04:00

  • Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46

  • NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

02:30

The families of hostages being held by Hamas are going to the White House today seeking answers about their loved ones. Andrea Mitchell sat down with Ronen and Orna Neutra to discuss the ongoing effort to bring their son Omer home. “We are pressing for action. Anybody that we see, whether it's the State Department, FBI or Israeli authorities, we want to make sure that everybody is basically doing their best to come up with a solution to this,” Ronen said. “It's been too long. It's too dangerous. Whatever they've achieved so far, they can continue doing that after they bring them out alive,” Orna added.Jan. 18, 2024

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

    09:22

  • Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

    01:54

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All