Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

The families of hostages being held by Hamas are going to the White House today seeking answers about their loved ones. Andrea Mitchell sat down with Ronen and Orna Neutra to discuss the ongoing effort to bring their son Omer home. “We are pressing for action. Anybody that we see, whether it's the State Department, FBI or Israeli authorities, we want to make sure that everybody is basically doing their best to come up with a solution to this,” Ronen said. “It's been too long. It's too dangerous. Whatever they've achieved so far, they can continue doing that after they bring them out alive,” Orna added.Jan. 18, 2024