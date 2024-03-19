IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FAA Chief: 'Issues around safety culture' at Boeing
March 19, 202400:49

    FAA Chief: 'Issues around safety culture' at Boeing

Andrea Mitchell Reports

FAA Chief: 'Issues around safety culture' at Boeing

00:49

After a recent tour of Boeing’s facilities, FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker tells Lester Holt in an exclusive interview that the company has prioritized production over safety.March 19, 2024

    FAA Chief: 'Issues around safety culture' at Boeing

