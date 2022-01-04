IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Extremists ‘resurfaced at the local level’ in year following Jan. 6

05:22

NBC’s Brandy Zadrozny joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her investigation of extremist groups in the U.S., and how their strategies have shifted since the January 6 insurrection. She reports that extremists have “resurfaced at the local level” and use alternate social media websites: “Instead of Facebook, you’re going to see them on Telegram.”Jan. 4, 2022

