Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’

Two Black Democratic lawmakers who participated in a protest responding to a mass shooting at the Covenant School killing three children and three adults were expelled from the Tennessee State House of Representatives. Former Tennessee Representative Justin Jones (D), who was one of the expelled, tells Andrea Mitchell: “Yesterday was a very grave day for democracy.” He adds that even if he is reappointed, he’s not sure he’ll get seated: “Cameron Sexton. as we saw last night, the Speaker of the House, is not a fan of democracy. And so the next step is up to him. We know that the voters right now, 78,000 people in my district, 78,000 people in Representative Pearson's district, they’re without representation and these are some of the most diverse districts in Tennessee, and they've been silenced."April 7, 2023