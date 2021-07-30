Exclusive: Whistleblower says Fort Bliss migrant facility felt like a “prison” for kids

NBC’s Julia Ainsley joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss two whistleblowers saying they were told to downplay a Covid outbreak among migrant kids at Fort Bliss HHS shelter in Texas. Julia says that one of the whistleblowers, Arthur Pearlstein, told her in an exclusive interview that “the mental health problems were also rampant,” citing cases of depression and anxiety in the children at the shelter, who talked “more about how much they disliked the facility than the journeys they took as migrants to come to the United States.” July 30, 2021