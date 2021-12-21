IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Exclusive: One of the first kidnapped missionaries in Haiti to escape speaks publicly for the first time

02:17

In this exclusive interview, Andrea Mitchell speaks with Matt Miller, a missionary kidnapped while in Haiti, and one of the first missionaries to be freed in November. Dec. 21, 2021

