Andrea Mitchell Reports

Even the memo justifying redactions to MAL affidavit is heavily blacked out, Andrea Mitchell shows

01:24

Andrea Mitchell displays the redacted copy of the Justice Department memo that explains the government’s redactions to the affidavit used to justify the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search warrant. The memo explains why redactions to the actual affidavit are “justified for national security reasons and for legal reasons.” Mitchell demonstrates that the memo, released ahead of the affidavit, is also heavily redacted.Aug. 26, 2022

