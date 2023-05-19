Evan Thomas compares WWII to Ukraine war: ‘It’s easy to get into wars, it's very hard to end wars’

Author Evan Thomas joins Andrea Mitchell to preview his new book ‘Road to Surrender: Three Men and the Countdown to the End of World War II,’ drawing parallels between World War II and the war in Ukraine. “One reason why you don't want to get into war is because it forces you to make decisions you don't want to make. It’s easy to get into wars, it's very hard to end wars,” says Thomas. “We're gonna go through this in Ukraine. We're gonna probably have to make some grim compromise that everybody's gonna hate to get out of the thing. The alternative is worse.”May 19, 2023