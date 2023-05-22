Eugene Scott: Tim Scott’s bid is ‘first' GOP opportunity to discuss race from ‘personal experience’

NBC News Correspondent Ali Vitali and Axios Senior Politics Reporter Eugene Scott join Andrea Mitchell to react to Senator Tim Scott’s (R-SC) presidential campaign announcement. “This is going to be the first opportunity for someone running for the GOP primary to really talk about race from a personal experience,” says Eugene Scott. But whether he will be able to tell Trump supporters “that there still are some challenges that many Black voters, and Black Americans who aren't even engaged in the electoral process, still have and that he's going to hopefully provide some solutions to, that remains to be seen.”May 22, 2023