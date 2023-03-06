IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Eugene Robinson: The people of DC ‘have no voice in the national legislature’ that decides DC laws

NBC News White House Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell and Washington Post Columnist Eugene Robinson join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden saying he will not veto the D.C. crime bill that was pulled from Senate consideration today. "The people of the District of Columbia, 700,000 people who live here, have no voting representation in Congress. They pay their federal taxes, they are citizens in every way, and they have no voice in the national legislature that has the ability to decide the District of Columbia's laws," says Robinson. "The simple way to solve this is to have the District of Columbia become the 51st state. But of course that is politically problematic, some say it's constitutionally problematic. Yet this injustice, and it's a clear injustice, continues."March 6, 2023

