Eugene Robinson: GOP silence on Tuberville’s ‘blatantly bullhorn racist comment’ is 'outrageous'

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eugene Robinson and Civil Rights Attorney David Henderson join Andrea Mitchell to respond to Senator Tuberville’s remarks over the weekend, which Robinson characterizes as “Jim Crow era rhetoric being used in the year 2022.” Robinson notes, “The Republican Party that played such a crucial role in passing that important civil rights legislation of the 1960s can’t even bestir itself to mildly condemn this kind of just blatantly bullhorn racist comment from Tuberville. It is absolutely outrageous.” Oct. 10, 2022