Eugene Robinson: Bout was likely going to get out in six years, ‘that’s really what we were trading’

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and MSNBC political analyst Eugene Robinson joins Andrea Mitchell to assess whether trading an arms dealer for WNBA star Brittney Griner was a dangerous deal for the U.S. to make. “On a tit for tat basis, I thought it was a very good deal to trade Brittney Griner for Victor Bout, who is a very bad person.” Robinson explains that Bout “had been in for a decade he was going to be out probably in six years. And so that's really what we were trading.” Dec. 12, 2022