Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are ‘more in front of people’s faces now’

Eugene Daniels, Julia Terruso, Mike Memoli, and Sahil Kapur join Andrea Mitchell to share their expectations for President Biden’s upcoming visits to Pennsylvania, where he will make a prime time address that is expected to touch on threats to democracy and how Americans’ rights and freedoms are under attack. “It's something that's more in front of people's faces now,” says Daniels, as President Trump battles with the Department of Justice over classified documents kept at his private residence. “That is something that Democrats are hoping to say, ‘look at what the other side is doing when it comes to democracy, look how they don't take this as seriously.’”Aug. 30, 2022