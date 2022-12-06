Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

Polls are open one last time in 2022 for Georgians to cast their votes in the Senate runoff between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, which will determine whether Democrats will have a clear Senate majority in the 118th Congress. Former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, Politico Playbook author and White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels, and Democratic Strategist Tom Bonier, CEO of data firm TargetSmart, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. Daniels explains that segregationist Mark Hoover admitted that Georgia’s runoff process “was intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed,” which activists in the state point to as “why they should get rid of it.”Dec. 6, 2022