EU’s Ursula von der Leyen: Will ‘rapidly widen sanctions’ on Lukashenko regime over border crisis

President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the EU’s plans to respond to the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. "We're going to now rapidly widen sanctions on the regime itself. Secondly, we're going to look into the airlines that are bringing migrants to Minsk with false promises,” says Von Der Leyen. "We will be looking to sanctioning those airlines, because this is a way to facilitate human trafficking.”Nov. 9, 2021