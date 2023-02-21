IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05
  • Now Playing

    Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17
  • UP NEXT

    Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

    03:18

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

    05:36

  • 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

    00:41

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

    02:40

  • VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

    07:09

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

    05:40

  • VP Harris: We’re ‘confident’ Chinese balloon ‘was used by China to spy on the American people’

    04:24

  • Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

    05:27

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

    04:37

  • John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

  • Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

    08:02

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

    03:21

  • Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next

    05:55

  • Sen. Shaheen: ‘Bipartisan call’ for 'more transparency' from administration in Senate UFO briefing

    08:14

  • Ben Rhodes: Increase in observed UFO activity reflects NORAD shift in ‘protocols,' widened ‘focus’

    04:48

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

10:17

Erin Brockovich, consumer advocate and author of “The Brockovich Report” Newsletter, joins Andrea Mitchell to preview her town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, to preview her planned Friday town hall in East Palestine more than two weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in the small Ohio town. “The most important thing we can do is listen to these people, keep this community intact, and mobilize quickly to give them answers, assurance, and testing and oversight for their health and welfare,” Brockovich says. “We have to be honest with people. They can always handle the truth. I've learned that about people. But what they can't handle is a lie.”Feb. 21, 2023

  • Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05
  • Now Playing

    Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17
  • UP NEXT

    Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

    03:18

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All