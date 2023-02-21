Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

Erin Brockovich, consumer advocate and author of “The Brockovich Report” Newsletter, joins Andrea Mitchell to preview her town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, to preview her planned Friday town hall in East Palestine more than two weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in the small Ohio town. “The most important thing we can do is listen to these people, keep this community intact, and mobilize quickly to give them answers, assurance, and testing and oversight for their health and welfare,” Brockovich says. “We have to be honest with people. They can always handle the truth. I've learned that about people. But what they can't handle is a lie.”Feb. 21, 2023