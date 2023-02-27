IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38

  • Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

    04:22

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia ‘would be a game changer’ in Ukraine

    07:14

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50

  • How Alex Murdaugh could appeal to the jury by testifying in his own defense

    03:35

  • Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

    04:54

  • Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

    09:20

  • Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05

  • Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17

  • Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

    03:18

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

    05:36

  • 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

    00:41

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

    02:40

  • VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

    07:09

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

    05:40

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

04:37

Erin Brockovich, consumer advocate and author of “The Brockovich Report” Newsletter, joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, after leading a town hall where she discussed residents' concerns regarding their health and what the government needs to do to help. “There continues to be a very mixed message that I think continues to create angst within the community. So they're concerned, they don't seem to be trusting what they're hearing, and they're really worried about the future impacts of this for themselves and their children,” says Brockovich. “This won't be an overnight fix, and that's the thing that creates angst for them and makes me so sad. This will be a long haul for them for monitoring the water, the aquifer, worried about soil vapor intrusions, what chemicals were they exposed to, what should their doctors be looking for, and what would that future hold for them in 10 years.”Feb. 27, 2023

  • Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38

  • Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

    04:22

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia ‘would be a game changer’ in Ukraine

    07:14

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All