Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

Erin Brockovich, consumer advocate and author of “The Brockovich Report” Newsletter, joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, after leading a town hall where she discussed residents' concerns regarding their health and what the government needs to do to help. “There continues to be a very mixed message that I think continues to create angst within the community. So they're concerned, they don't seem to be trusting what they're hearing, and they're really worried about the future impacts of this for themselves and their children,” says Brockovich. “This won't be an overnight fix, and that's the thing that creates angst for them and makes me so sad. This will be a long haul for them for monitoring the water, the aquifer, worried about soil vapor intrusions, what chemicals were they exposed to, what should their doctors be looking for, and what would that future hold for them in 10 years.”Feb. 27, 2023