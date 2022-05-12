Eric Holder suggests Jan. 6 Cmte. request ‘expedited review’ from courts to subpoena fellow House members

Former Attorney General Eric Holder joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the prospect of the January 6 Committee subpoenaing fellow House members. “I'm not sure it's ever been done. But certainly requests at a minimum I think ought to go out,” says Holder. “I would not be adverse if I were running the committee to, you know, actually issuing a subpoena, and then asking for some kind of expedited review in the courts.” May 12, 2022