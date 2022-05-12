Eric Holder suggests Jan. 6 Cmte. request ‘expedited review’ from courts to subpoena fellow House members

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the prospect of the January 6 Committee subpoenaing fellow House members. “I'm not sure it's ever been done. But certainly requests at a minimum I think ought to go out,” says Holder. “I would not be adverse if I were running the committee to, you know, actually issuing a subpoena, and then asking for some kind of expedited review in the courts.” May 12, 2022

